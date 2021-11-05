Argo Blockchain’s Texas Bitcoin Mining Farm To Be A $2B Powerhouse

London-based Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining giant Argo Blockchain ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) plans to build an 800-megawatt data center in West Texas that would cost the firm from $1.5 to $2 billion.
