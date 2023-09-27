The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opted to extend its review period for the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. This decision comes on the heels of bipartisan pressure from lawmakers urging SEC Chair Gary Gensler to expedite the approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
