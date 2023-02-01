Despite a severe downturn, public blockchains continue to foster multiple revolutions and one of them is bitcoin (BTC), says ARK Invest in its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin back into green territory as important day for markets looms - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin Pauses as Crypto Traders Await the Fed Decision. Brace for Volatility. - February 1, 2023
- Bitcoin and Hang Seng’s Stalled Rally Might Mean Wider De-Risking Ahead, TradFi Firm Says - February 1, 2023