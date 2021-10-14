ARK has updated its ARKW ETF prospectus to say that it may gain exposure to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies through “exchange-traded funds domiciled in Canada.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC - October 13, 2021
- US leads world in bitcoin mining after China crackdown sends industry overseas - October 13, 2021
- Data shows China’s share of the bitcoin mining network has dropped from 67% to zero - October 13, 2021