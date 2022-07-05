ARK Invest ‘neutral to positive’ on Bitcoin price as analysts await capitulation
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-05
Bitcoin has a “neutral to positive” outlook despite staying below $20,000, according to ARK Investment Management. In its latest “Bitcoin Monthly” report, the American asset m …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)