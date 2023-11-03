The asset, which Wood describes as “digital gold” is sitting at more than $34,000 at the time of writing. That’s down from in excess of $64,000 in late 2021. ARK said the asset will be worth $1.48 million by 2030 in a report published earlier this year, representing a more than 4,252% increase from its current price.
