hayes diverged from the pessimistic sentiment regarding the cryptocurrency’s trajectory by suggesting that bitcoin may not fall below $20,000 again.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Arthur Hayes, Bitmex Founder Predicts Bitcoin Surge - August 24, 2023
- HSAC, the First Attention Token on Bitcoin’s BRC-20, Partners with Racing Sim Icon.X World on ‘Web3 Grand Prix’ Tour - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether Trade Below ‘Maximum Pain’ Levels Ahead of $2.7B Options Settlement - August 24, 2023