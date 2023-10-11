Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX, shared his predictions for the future price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Hayes believes that Bitcoin will surge to a price range of $750,000 to $1 million by 2026.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Arthur Hayes Sees Crisis Larger Than The Great Depression Before End Of Decade, Bitcoin Will Reach $1M By 2026: ‘Real Bull Market Starts…’ - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin fails to take flight on Nasdaq tailwinds - October 11, 2023
- Jim Cramer’s bearish stance on Bitcoin amidst market volatility - October 11, 2023