The incoming Biden administration’s plan to flood the U.S. economy with trillions of dollars could ignite the next leg of the Bitcoin bull market, as more investors seek refuge …
Read Full Story
- As Biden preps $3T stimulus, Bitcoin could be set to erupt - January 9, 2021
- SCOTT GALLOWAY: Why I’m betting on Airbnb, Walmart, Robinhood, and Bitcoin to win big in 2021 - January 9, 2021
- 3 reasons why bitcoin has doubled in less than a month — and why experts think it won’t repeat its 2017 crash - January 9, 2021