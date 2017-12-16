Somehow the Bitcoin roller coaster just keeps climbing, leaving many people wondering when it will finally crest the top of the hill and tumble down the other side or if it may just climb right out of the atmosphere. On Saturday the price of a single …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Where is Bitcoin legal? - December 16, 2017
- As Bitcoin Flirts With $20,000, Let’s Revisit Its Earlier Crashes - December 16, 2017
- Bitcoin Futures Are All The Thing - December 16, 2017