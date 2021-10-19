Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in - October 19, 2021
- First Bitcoin Futures ETF Rises in Trading Debut - October 19, 2021
- Grayscale Wants to Turn the World’s Biggest Bitcoin Fund Into an ETF - October 19, 2021