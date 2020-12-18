In a remarkable week, the world’s best known cryptocurrency rose to a record high of $23,770.85 on Thursday, just a day after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover: Bitcoin Rally Stalls as ‘DeFi Summer’ Proves Endless - December 18, 2020
- As Bitcoin hits a new all-time high of over $23k after a remarkable rally this week we ask; how high can ‘digital gold’ go? - December 18, 2020
- Bitcoin price: Why the cryptocurrency reached an all-time $20,000 high, and what experts think happens next - December 18, 2020