Focusing on Bitcoin (BTC) particularly, on Jan. 30, the cryptocurrency rose to $24,000 after seemingly having stagnated around the $16,500 range for the better half of November and December. In fact, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin nears $25K, questions about rally’s sustainability remain - February 8, 2023
- Big Eyes Coin Roars With $23M Presale As Bitcoin and Dogecoin Dip - February 8, 2023
- Bitcoin NFTs Explode in Popularity as BitMEX Research Shows 13,000 Ordinals - February 8, 2023