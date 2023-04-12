Open interest in bitcoin (BTC) across crypto derivatives exchanges has surged to $10 billion, a five-month high after leverage subsided in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin Open Interest Surges to Highest Level Since FTX Crash Trading Firm Sees Bullish Signs - April 12, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Crypto bulls fight for 30k, ETH price hinges on Shanghai upgrade - April 12, 2023
- China’s ‘Credit Impulse’ Is Picking Up. Here’s Why It Matters to Bitcoin - April 12, 2023