Bitcoin’s perpetual futures market funding rate can play a key role in short-term price movement. So where do things stand now? The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin Price Rally Breaks, What Can The Perpetual Futures Market Tell Us? - August 31, 2022
- Ethereum miners likely won’t migrate to bitcoin mining after The Merge, says Omid Malekan - August 31, 2022
- Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’ - August 31, 2022