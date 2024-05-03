On Friday, bitcoin’s price jumped past $61,000, reigniting confidence in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Overall, the total crypto market capitalization stood at $ 2.29 trillion, representing a 3.50% jump, while bitcoin spiked 4.62% over a 24-hour period, CoinMarketCap data showed.
