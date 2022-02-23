Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took another leg down in the middle of February, leading to fears that a crypto winter, akin to the period following the crypto market crash of 2018, may be right around the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Cardano & Bitcoin – American Wrap 23 February - February 23, 2022
- As Bitcoin Rallies, Is A Break Above $40,000 In The Cards? - February 23, 2022
- Bitcoin mining uses more energy than all the refrigerators in the US combined - February 23, 2022