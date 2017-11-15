First Trust, one of the largest issuers of smart beta exchange traded funds, is among the ETF sponsors looking to introduce a blockchain ETF. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), First Trust revealed plans for the First Trust …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin $20,000 Before Zero - November 15, 2017
- Morgan Stanley CEO: Bitcoin is ‘not a fad’ - November 15, 2017
- As Bitcoin Recovers, Another Blockchain ETF is in the Works - November 15, 2017