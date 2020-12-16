Marathon Patent Group ( MARA) is one of the two “big” names in the bitcoin space on the public side, with Riot Blockchain ( RIOT) being the otherBoth are benefiting from the bitcoin to $20,000 push, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin Runs Up, Dash to Marathon Patent Group - December 16, 2020
- UK investment manager shifts allocation to Bitcoin from gold in ‘defensive move’ - December 15, 2020
- Ruffer Investment Allocated About $675M of $27B Portfolio to Bitcoin in November - December 15, 2020