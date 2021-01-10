Imagine selling a house, car, or your skills as a carpenter to someone offering Bitcoin as payment. The obvious question posed to the buyer would be “Which Bitcoin? The one that fetched $15,000 toward …
Read Full Story
- As Bitcoin Shoots Past $40,000, It Unequivocally Reminds Us That It’s Not Money - January 10, 2021
- Bitcoin gets ‘less risky the higher it goes’: Legendary investor Bill Miller breaks down why the cryptocurrency could surge 100% in 2021 - January 10, 2021
- Forget Bitcoin: These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys for a Bull Market - January 10, 2021