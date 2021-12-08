Five popular cryptocurrency analysts see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidating after the apex cryptocurrency regained the $50,000 level earlier this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin Struggles To Build On Relief Rally, Here’s What 5 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying - December 8, 2021
- Bitcoin’s Selloff Driven by Options, but Also Interest Rates, Fed Policy - December 8, 2021
- Jury in Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Suit Finds No Evidence of Partnership to Create Cryptocurrency - December 8, 2021