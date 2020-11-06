The top cryptocurrency has chalked up a nearly 50% gain in the past four weeks to trade as high as $15,971 earlier on Friday – a level last seen during the bull market frenzy between December 2017 and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The US government seized $1 billion in bitcoin from dark web marketplace Silk Road - November 6, 2020
- US: We’ve just seized $1bn in bitcoin stolen from Silk Road by ‘Individual X’ hacker - November 6, 2020
- As Bitcoin Surges, Google Searches Suggest Little FOMO Among Retail Investors - November 6, 2020