Nasdaq is still kicking the tires on a possible bitcoin futures product, according to chief executive officer Adena Friedman. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Friedman said the firm is currently …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- What influenced the Bitcoin SV price surge? - January 25, 2020
- As Nasdaq explores a bitcoin futures product, it is considering two things - January 25, 2020
- There’s Something Very Strange Going On With Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins - January 25, 2020