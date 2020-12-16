Investment management firm Ruffer, with over $27 billion under management, has confirmed that its bitcoin investment now totals $750 million. A Ruffer spokesperson told news.Bitcoin.com that this was …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Asset Manager Ruffer Confirms $750 Million Bitcoin Investment as Hedge Against Fiat Currency Devaluation - December 16, 2020
- British fund firm Ruffer has 550 million pounds bitcoin bet – spokesman - December 16, 2020
- Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000, Pulling These Cryptocurrency Stocks Higher - December 16, 2020