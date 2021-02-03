One River Asset Management’s CEO says his firm now holds bitcoin worth “well over” $1 billion. He revealed that the institutional interest in bitcoin is “astounding,” noting that almost all major …
Asset Manager Values Bitcoin at $500K, Expects BTC to Be Worth More Than Gold, Sees Massive Institutional Interest
