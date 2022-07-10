Fans who mine bitcoin at home have seen profits fall as prices crash and energy costs surge in a tough 2022. But they are finding creative ways to cut costs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- At-home bitcoin miners are getting crushed by the crypto sell-off and energy inflation. Here’s how they’re cutting costs. - July 10, 2022
- The European Union’s Attack On Bitcoin Is An English And Math Comprehension Problem - July 10, 2022
- With Bitcoin Price Slipping, Are Miner Selloffs To Blame? - July 10, 2022