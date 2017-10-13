At It Again: Dimon Breaks Vow, Says Bitcoin Buyers Will ‘Pay the Price’

Jamie Dimon is back on the bitcoin commentary bandwagon. Just a day after declaring on a third-quarter earnings call that he would refrain commenting on the cryptocurrency, the JPMorgan Chase CEO offered a critical take on those investing in bitcoin.
