MELBOURNE, Australia—Australia’s main securities exchange is betting on the record-keeping technology that underpins bitcoin to process stock trading in the country. The decision to adopt the technology to replace ASX Ltd.’s current decades-old …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Australia Banks on Bitcoin Tech to Keep Tabs on Stocks - December 6, 2017
- Bitcoin Soars Through $14,000 Mark, Up More Than 40% This Month - December 6, 2017
- Bitcoin pops above $14,000 for the first time - December 6, 2017