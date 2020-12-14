Authorities Shut Down Darknet Marketplace Sipulimarket, Seize Bitcoin

A major darknet marketplace, Sipulimarket, has been shut down and its assets, including bitcoin, were seized by Finnish Customs, in cooperation with Europol and the Polish police.
