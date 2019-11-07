Avalon Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaan Posts $13 Million Q3 Profit in New Filing

Canaan Creative, the world’s second-largest bitcoin miner maker, has made 94 million yuan, or about $13 million, in net profit for Q3 2019, following bitcoin price’s bull run since April this year.
