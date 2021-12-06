Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti Bank, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss bitcoin’s latest volatility. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis - December 6, 2021
- Avanti Bank CEO says a lot of small buyers have gotten into bitcoin as it’s gone more global - December 6, 2021
- Bitcoin’s Current Holders Are New, With 55% Getting in This Year - December 6, 2021