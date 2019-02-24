Bitcoin’s price climbed back above $4,000 on Saturday for the first time over over two months as the broader cryptocurrency market flashed green. At 18:00 UTC on Saturday, the world’s largest …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Back Above $4k: Bitcoin’s Price Jumps to a Two-Month High - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin breaks through the $4,000 level finally today - February 23, 2019
- Study: Metcalfe’s Law May Apply to Bitcoin Only in the Long Term - February 23, 2019