Recently, DeFi fever has drawn much attention from both the crypto and the traditional world. With few solutions available, BTC holders, holding 18 million Bitcoins in more than 30 million addresses, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs Warned It Will Soon Be Scrambling To ‘Catch Up’ On Bitcoin - October 8, 2020
- Backed by $1.45 Million investment, the BoringDAO Makes Bitcoin Not ‘Boring’ - October 8, 2020
- Wrapped Bitcoin tops $1B after 900% increase in two months - October 8, 2020