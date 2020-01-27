Bad Actors Rent Hashing Power to Hit Bitcoin Gold With New 51% Attacks

Bitcoin gold, a cryptocurrency that forked from bitcoin in 2017, has again been hit by 51-percent attacks. Occurring Thursday, according to tweets from the bitcoin gold team, two deep blockchain …
