“Bitcoin currently trades essentially at the break-even cost of mining a bitcoin,” Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee said in a report Thursday. “In some cases the miners may simply turn off the machines until the price comes back a bit,” said Shone Anstey, co-founder …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- New investors discovering they have hefty tax bills to pay may be contributing to bitcoin’s fall - March 15, 2018
- Robinhood, the stock trading app loved by millennial investors and cryptocurrency traders, could soon be a $5.6 billion company - March 15, 2018
- Bad news for bitcoin miners: It’s no longer profitable to create the cryptocurrency, by one estimate - March 15, 2018