Institutional cryptocurrency platform Bakkt will begin testing its first product, physically-delivered bitcoin (BTC) futures on July 22, the company announced in a blog post on June 13. Bakkt …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bakkt Names Launch Date for Bitcoin Futures Testing - June 13, 2019
- Bakkt Reveals Bitcoin Futures Contract Details Ahead of July Test Date - June 13, 2019
- Craig Wright To Appear In Court Over Allegations Of Stealing $1.1M Of Bitcoin - June 13, 2019