Was yesterday’s sudden $700 Bitcoin price drop and Bakkt opening up deposits a coincidence or a classic example of “buy the rumor, sell the news”? Bakkt opening up deposits for institutional …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bakkt Soft Launch Stalls Bitcoin Price: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News? - September 7, 2019
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin whale moves $1B worth of Bitcoin for just $700 in fees’ - September 7, 2019
- Energy Companies Are Missing Out on Bitcoin Mining - September 6, 2019