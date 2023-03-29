Balaji Srinivasan, the former CTO of Coinbase COIN, on Tuesday, said that it is difficult to deny the “coordinated assault” on Bitcoin BTC/USD. What Happened: Srinivasan shared about Operation Choke …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Balaji Srinivasan Says It Is Difficult To Deny ‘Coordinated Assault On Bitcoin’ Amid $1M Bet - March 29, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid CFTC Binance Lawsuit: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Under $30K Is A Gift - March 29, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin regains $27,000; XRP, Cardano, Ethereum jump up to 11% - March 29, 2023