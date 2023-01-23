Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi Inc. plans to sell about $160 million of loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bankrupt Lender BlockFi to Sell Bitcoin Mining Machine-Backed Loans - January 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Prices Retain Bulk Of Gains After Climbing To 5-Month High - January 23, 2023
- This Bitcoin mining ETF is +100% YTD and January hasn’t even ended yet - January 23, 2023