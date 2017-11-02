Banks are reluctant to get involved with bitcoin due to fears of a bubble and illicit activity associated with it, Tidjane Thiam said Thursday The banking executive’s comments came as the digital currency surpassed $7,000 for the first time ING CFO Koos …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Banks are staying away from bitcoin ‘bubble’ due to money laundering, Credit Suisse CEO says - November 2, 2017
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin’s Parabolic Envelope Could Push to $8000s - November 2, 2017
- This Bitcoin Price Prediction Chart Is a Trader’s Dream - November 2, 2017