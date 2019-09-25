The number of banks willing to act as a gateway to allow customers to buy and sell Bitcoin futures on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. may be a key to the success or failure of the new contract. On the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Banks on Sidelines May Limit Early Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Volume - September 25, 2019
- Clues to Explain Yesterday’s Bitcoin Hash Rate Flash Crash - September 25, 2019
- Sure, the Bitcoin Price Flash Crashed, but Hash Rate Is Fine - September 25, 2019