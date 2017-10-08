At first, bitcoin was a way to make payments without banks. Now, with more than US$100bn stashed in digital currencies, banks are debating whether and how to get in on the action. Goldman Sachs Group CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted on Tuesday that his firm is …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 5 cryptocurrencies you should know about besides bitcoin - October 8, 2017
- Bitcoin vs. Biotech: Which Is the Smarter Investment? - October 8, 2017
- Banks want in on bitcoin action - October 8, 2017