Bank of England hikes interest rates to a 14-year high of 2.25%, confirming recession in the UK. Hopes for a Bitcoin price recovery dwindle as the IOMAP highlights robust resistance zones toward …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin diehard Udi Wertheimer trolls against crypto tribalism - September 22, 2022
- Bears punch holes in Bitcoin price technical structure amid a glaring recession in the UK - September 22, 2022
- Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill - September 22, 2022