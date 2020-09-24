Bears reign as 86% of September’s $284M CME Bitcoin options are worthless

Bears lurk as Bitcoin price is down and $284M in CME BTC options are set to expire on Friday. As of now, the $622 million total open interest for BTC futures expiry on Friday seems quite relevant.
