Many investors are asking: Should I buy bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies? And if not, why? Bitcoin, the leading digital money, has risen 700percent this year to as high as $7,146, and is up 3,500percent since a low in January 2015. Nearly every day …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Before you buy bitcoin, read this - November 16, 2017
- Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency News And Trends - November 16, 2017
- Bitcoin Approaches All-Time High As Price Shrugs Off Sell-Off - November 16, 2017