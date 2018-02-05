Behind the latest bitcoin plunge: A credit card ban and increased scrutiny from regulators

Bitcoin’s rapid tumble from December records comes amid a slew of negative news for the the cryptocurrency world. J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup said Friday they decided not to allow customers to buy cryptocurrencies with the companies …
