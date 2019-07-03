On today’s episode, Dave and Grahm chat with the one and only John McAfee, who is currently living in exile in Cuba. They talk about freedom, Bitcoin, McAfee’s new McAfee Magic trading platform, as …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Hard Core Fund’ Collects 50 BTC to Support Bitcoin Developers - July 3, 2019
- $515 Million in Bitcoin Spent on Illicit Activity This Year - July 3, 2019
- Being John McAfee: A Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Interview - July 3, 2019