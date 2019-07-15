The cryptocurrency markets fell sharply on July 14 after bitcoin (BTC) endured another $1400 sell-off, denying the bulls a chance to revisit 2019 highs. At 09:00 UTC on July 14, BTC began to shed …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance’s CEO Made A Serious Bitcoin And Crypto Warning - July 14, 2019
- Below $10K: Bitcoin Price Drops $1.4K in 24 Hours to Hit 2-Week Low - July 14, 2019
- Bitcoin Tumbles as Trump’s Critique Tests Stellar 2019 Surge - July 14, 2019