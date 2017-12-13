Benjamin Netanyahu Says Bitcoin Rises As Banks Die

Israeli news broadcasters are buzzing about unearthed footage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking off the cuff about bitcoin. “Are banks going to eventually disappear? Yes. The truth is that this is what’s pushing bitcoin prices upwards …
