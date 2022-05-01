Berkshire Hathaway vice chair labels bitcoin ‘stupid’ and ‘evil’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-05-01
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said bitcoin was “stupid” and “evil” during his company’s annual shareholder meeting on Saturday. “In my life, I try to avoid things …
